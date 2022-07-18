Advertisement

Georgia switching to debit cards to deliver WIC benefits

WIC Logo
WIC Logo(WIC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia will issue electronic debit cards by October for women and children who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Commonly called the WIC program, it provides food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as children 5 and younger.

The state is one of the last to quit using paper vouchers after a 2020 federal mandate for states to switch to electronic methods.

Georgia’s electronic pilot program began earlier this month in the Savannah-based Coastal Health District.

WIC Coordinator Pat Mobley says an electronic card will give people more freedom to manage their spending.

