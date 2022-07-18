Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food.

“While the other agencies are feeding the homeless, we’re trying to keep families from become homeless,” said Pam Noud, Free Food Commune founder.

The program Free Food Commune is looking to fight hunger as prices for food keep climbing, forcing many to make difficult decisions

“Families who are having to decide between, do we pay the electric bill or do we buy our groceries this month. They can do the grocery part for just a few dollars by coming to our organization, getting their food,” said Noud.

That’s where Free Food Commune comes in.

“Anybody in Atlanta can come get food for pennies on the dollar,” said Noud.

Every Saturday, anyone can stop by Edgewood Church on Memorial Drive SE in Atlanta to pick up food between noon and 4 p.m., and all they need to do is leave a small donation in return.

“People join the co-op, just by showing up, and donating their donation that day, so they can get their $50, $100, $200 worth of food for their donation,” said Noud. ”We are the ones that take the expired, the old, the opened packages of cereal.”

The program will take and sell whatever as long as it’s still good to eat.

“This is a very critical time for the economy, for our society, because we’re wasting so much food, people need this food, this is the connection,” said Noud.

