Overturned dump truck in Canton causing traffic delays

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -An overturned dump truck on an overpass is causing traffic delays in Canton.

According to police, the incident happened on I-575 northbound at the Hickory Flat Highway overpass.

The truck could be seen on its side in a picture posted to Canton Police Department’s social media pages.

Overturned dump truck on I-575 North bound at the Hickory Flat Highway overpass. One lane of travel is currently shut down. Removing will take time. Please seek an alternate route. We will update you when the roadway is back open. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/cKMBKJkGlg — Canton PD (@CantonPoliceGA) July 18, 2022

