Overturned dump truck in Canton causing traffic delays

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -An overturned dump truck on an overpass is causing traffic delays in Canton.

According to police, the incident happened on I-575 northbound at the Hickory Flat Highway overpass.

The truck could be seen on its side in a picture posted to Canton Police Department’s social media pages.

