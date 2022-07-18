Tenants say fire alarms didn’t go off during massive Brookhaven fire

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of people are homeless after a massive fire tore through an apartment building Monday morning in Brookhaven.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause, but CBS46 has learned there are growing concerns the fire alarms weren’t working properly when the flames broke out.

“I was like, who is that knocking on my door at 6:15 in the morning,” said Anjela Anderson, who managed to escape.

As tenants claim they never heard a single fire alarm go off, it was a different sound that made the difference early Monday morning in Brookhaven.

“He was going to other doors knocking, yelling there’s a fire, there’s a fire, get out,” said Anderson.

Yusuf Thorne said he noticed a patio on fire and called 911, then he sprang into action.

“I went exactly to the fire. Nobody was coming to the door and I went below him. I went to the one that was directly below him,” said Yusuf Thorne. “I got her out of there, went back upstairs and started beating on the whole floor.”

The fire at the Evergreen Lenox Park apartment complex broke out just as residents were getting ready for their day. Everyone made it out safely, many of them calling Yusuf their hero.

Fire officials say the fire started in a third-floor apartment. From there, the fire spread to the attic and quickly ran the entire building. Captain Daniels says their investigation will investigate whether there were alarms sounding and whether smoke detectors were working properly. Crews will also look at the sprinkler system.

“The building is sprinkled. Ironically again, with this particular building, and how it’s set up, the actual unit spaces are sprinkled, the void space is not. The reason because there’s no mechanical devices up there. Meaning there’s nothing, it’s a clear attic space,” said Capt. Jaeson Daniels, DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims.

“So today, our main goal is to get them somewhere safe to stay, something to eat,” said Gary Weinstein, a Red Cross volunteer. “[We’ll] help them over the next couple of days and then the longer-term recovery begins.”

A total of 36 apartments were destroyed but firefighters are still trying to figure out exactly how many people in total were displaced by the fire. Many of them lost all their belonging but they are thankful no lives were lost.

“As long as I was able to hug them. They told me thank you. That’s what melts me,” said Yusuf Thorne.

