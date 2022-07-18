Two in custody after a man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, police say

LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are in custody after one man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend at a Lovejoy Walmart Parking lot, according to police officials.

Lovejoy police responded to the Walmart parking lot after reports of a man abducting a woman identified as 18-year-old Khaliyah Jones. Officials say 19-year-old Cameron Hopkins broke her car window and forced her into his car at gunpoint.

Investigators identified the alleged kidnapper as 33-year-old Demarco Jennings, 33.

With help from Albany Police, both men were arrested and transported back to Clayton County Jail, where they face multiple felony charges.

Officials released an advisory for Hopkins and his car. At some point, officials say Hopkins’ family tried to call him, where they discovered he was angry over the relationship ending and threatened to kill Jones if police tried to pull him over.

Eventually, Hopkins ditched his car and Jennings picked up Hopkins and forced Jones into the back seat.

Police say the car eventually stopped, and Jones was able to run to a nearby business for help; Jones is now safe with her family.

According to the Lovejoy Police Department Facebook page, they thank the people that called 911 and stayed on the scene, along with the multiple agencies that assisted.

This incident is one of two alleged kidnappings that police say in metro Atlanta on Saturday night.

