Video captures woman in Byron driving recklessly with child in car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Video of a woman seen driving recklessly and hitting police officers has caught the attention of law enforcement.

Police said officers were given a lookout on an SUV driving recklessly on Highway 42 in Byron Friday afternoon.

According to the police, witnesses told them the SUV was driving into the other lane almost hitting oncoming traffic.

Police said when the SUV reached the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 49 witnesses blocked the driver. They say officers tried to talk to the driver, but she was uncooperative and would not talk to them.

To stop the car officers placed stop sticks under her tires to deflate them if she drove off.

Several minutes later the driver backed into a car stopped behind her and then pulled forward hitting an officer and a police car.

The driver then backed up again and pulled forward hitting two witnesses and another police car, police said.

When officers attempted to block the car, she then backed into a third police car and then drove forward hitting the same car for the second time causing major damage to it.

Police said the driver continued driving on Highway 49 for a short distance where officers were able to block her from pulling off again.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Sierra Hibbert of Warner Robins. They say she also had a small child with her that was not hurt in the incident.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, police said.

