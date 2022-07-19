Bounce house owners claim thieves demanding ransom for stolen equipment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - South Fulton Police are currently investigating three thefts of bounce houses.

One victim gave CBS46 video of the inflatable they set up at Camelot Condominiums for what they thought was a birthday party.

When they came back a few hours, everything was gone.

The supposed “renter” then texted the business owners saying they could get the equipment back if they paid a ranson.

The owners declined and called the police instead.

One of the owners told CBS46 that the equipment is worth about $4,000.

