Circus Vasquez returning to Plaza Fiesta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Circus Vasquez is returning to Atlanta with an all-new show. The big top is at Plaza Fiesta July 15-31 and brings together acts from around the world.

A new addition to the circus are the Ukrainian acrobats Bingo Group. Multiple members were still in the country in February, but seven members have made it to Atlanta to perform for fans.

Tickets are $25. The circus performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 12, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 12, 3 and 6 p.m. Sundays.

