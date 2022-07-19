Colorado coach accused of sexual assault arrested in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Colorado swim coach, accused of sexually assaulting underaged members of his team, has been arrested in Fulton County.

According to Investigators, Jon Michael Beber coached the Club Boulder Swim Team from 1997 to 2002 when allegations of sexual misconduct involving children on his team arose.

Police say Beber left the team following the accusations, but also coached swimming in Florida, New York and Atlanta.

Beber is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail and waiting to be sent back to Colorado. If you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are asked to call Fulton County police.

This is a developing story.

