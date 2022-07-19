Advertisement

Critical need for nurses prompts Wellstar health to offer special camp for high school students

By Tracye Hutchins
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Across the country and here in Georgia, the pandemic revealed the critical need for nurses.

Before COVID-19, some 500,000 nurses were needed. Today, that number has doubled.

As a result, one healthcare system has started recruiting early -- very early.

High school students learn how to care for patients during a special summer camp offered by Wellstar Health System.

The nationwide shortage of nurses has been growing over the last decade and has only worsened.

Wellstar says they received an overwhelming response to the special camp and enlisted the help of Kennesaw State University and other universities to help host an extra day of summer camp.

