Falcons rookies reported to training camp Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rookies of the Atlanta Falcons reported to training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season.

The Falcons selected eight players in the 2022 NFL draft and have 13 undrafted free agent rookies on the roster.

The Falcons selected receiver Drake London with the No. 8 pick in the draft, edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and linebacker Troy Anderson both in the second round, quarterback Desmond Ridder and edge rusher DeAngelo Malone in the third round; running back Tyler Allgeier was selected in the fifth round, OL Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick were each selected in the sixth round.

The team hopes to improve on their disappointing 7-10 record in 2021.

Veteran Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason in a blockbuster trade. The former MVP joins a team that will most likely contend for a playoff spot in a crowded AFC that includes the Patriots, Chiefs, Bengals, Raiders among others.

The Falcons signed veteran quarterback Marcus Mariotta in the offseason who will likely compete with Ridder for the starting spot this season.

Veterans report to training camp on July 26 and practices will begin in the coming days.

Fans are welcome to attend several training camp practices at the Flowery Branch facility and at the Mercedes Benz Stadium this summer. For more information, click here.

