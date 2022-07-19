FIRST ALERT: Storms for your morning commute; Another round this evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Showers and a few storms will continue to move southeast through metro Atlanta for your morning commute, and come to and end by 9 a.m.

Tuesday’s forecast

High - 88°

Average high - 90°

Chance of rain - 60%

What you need to know

We’ll see two rounds of rain in metro Atlanta today: the rain currently impacting us, followed by a break after 9 a.m. through early afternoon. A second round of storms are expected to move back into metro Atlanta this evening.

Forecast map for Tuesday evening (CBS46)

No organized severe weather is expected.

Our next best chance of rain will arrive on Thursday, followed by drier and hotter weather for the weekend.

