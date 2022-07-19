Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Storms for your morning commute; Another round this evening

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Showers and a few storms will continue to move southeast through metro Atlanta for your morning commute, and come to and end by 9 a.m.

Tuesday’s forecast

High - 88°

Average high - 90°

Chance of rain - 60%

What you need to know

We’ll see two rounds of rain in metro Atlanta today: the rain currently impacting us, followed by a break after 9 a.m. through early afternoon. A second round of storms are expected to move back into metro Atlanta this evening.

Forecast map for Tuesday evening
Forecast map for Tuesday evening(CBS46)

No organized severe weather is expected.

Our next best chance of rain will arrive on Thursday, followed by drier and hotter weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms on Tuesday
Spotty T-storms arrive this evening
Spotty T-storms arrive this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
First Alert Forecast | Expect more showers, storms around this workweek!
Only a couple showers remain across far North Georgia at 9:19 p.m.
VIDEO FORECAST | Muggier weather, greater chance of rain this week!