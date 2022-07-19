First West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 detected in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Board of Health says it received lab confirmation that four of its mosquito surveillance traps tested positive for mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus (WNV).

Health officials say the positive traps were stationed in the following ZIP Codes:

30316 – East Atlanta/Unincorporated DeKalb County

30341 – Chamblee

30345 – Unincorporated DeKalb County

30360 – Doraville

Last year in DeKalb County, there were 13 West Nile virus-positive mosquito collections from 11 sites and no cases of human infection. To date this year, there have been no human cases of WNV infection confirmed in DeKalb County.

As mosquito season continues, the DeKalb County Board of Health reminds residents to take the following precautions now and throughout the summer and fall:

Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.

Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Reduce your outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit the West Nile virus are most active.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.

Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.

For more information about West Nile Virus, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s Environmental Health division at (404) 508-7900 or visit https://www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth/west-nile-virus/.

