Forest Cove residents want Atlanta leaders to speed up relocation effort

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday morning, five people were shot outside the Forest Cove Apartments in southeast Atlanta.

“I have to wake up and see crime scene tape. I’m tired of that,” said Lolita Evans, who has lived at Forest Cove for 8 years.

Evans hopes the city’s relocation effort – to move all residents out – will speed up after the shootings.

“They’re trying to move us but they’re not moving fast enough,” said Evans, outside her unit on Monday.

On June 1, the city of Atlanta launched an effort to relocate the residents of the condemned complex.

So far, the city has relocated 21 families, according to Jason Winston, Atlanta City Councilmember.

That leaves more than 100 families, like Evans’, still waiting to move.

“My kids keep asking me, where we going to school at. I have no answer for them because I don’t know where we’re going to be. And it shouldn’t be like that,” said Evans.

Atlanta Public Schools closed Thomasville Heights Elementary School, which sits across the street from the apartment complex, at the end of the 2021-2022 school year because the majority of the student body lived at Forest Cove.

Andre Dickens, the mayor of Atlanta, has visited the complex twice in the last week trying to assure residents the city is working to find adequate housing.

Mayor Dickens speaks with Forest Cove residents. (City of Atlanta)

The complex is federally-subsidized housing. Earlier this year, Dickens announced plans to allocate roughly $9 million to help cover the costs of relocating all of the residents while the complex is renovated.

City leaders told CBS46 the expectation is the landlord, Millenia Companies, will reimburse the city.

The goal is to move all families with school-aged children to new housing by the start of the school year, according to a spokesperson for the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta – an organization helping the city with the relocation effort.

Atlanta Public Schools begins classes on August 1.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.