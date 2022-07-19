Former Chamblee Dynamo swim coach arrested for sexual assaulting Colorado swimmers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A youth swim team coach and businessman with long time ties to Atlanta is now set to be extradited from Fulton County to Colorado for charges of sexual assault involving minors from 1997 to 2002, according to police.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the charges come from Boulder, Colorado, and the allegations involve several members of a swim club he coached during that time, but CBS46 has learned he also coached a team made up of a majority of 17-year-old girls in Chamblee.

CBS46′s uncovered new documents that show 52-year-old suspect, Jon Beber, was also a swimming coach at the Dynamo Swim Club in Chamblee in the late 2000′s.

None of the charges that Beber is facing involve the Dynamo Swim Club but we were able to learn more about Beber when we tracked down one of his former swimmers from Dynamo.

The former Dynamo swimmer told CBS46 she was 17-years-old when Beber began coaching her Dynamo club team and even after all of these years she definitely remembers Beber.

“When we would gather around to do the sets he would sometimes get a little closer and it would feel physically uncomfortable being in a swimsuit and everything,” the swimmer said.

The swimmer who is now in her 30′s she she didn’t want share her name or be on camera for privacy reasons but she described in detail some of the interactions she had with Beber during swim practice back then.

“Sometimes if he would talk to you personally he would pat me on the back for no reason and stroke my shoulders and he did that to a lot of the other female swimmers.”

We reached out to the Dynamo Swim Club to confirm when he was employed and they shared the following statement;

“We can confirm that Jon Beber was employed as a coach with Dynamo from 2008-2010. He left Dynamo in 2010 to operate a restaurant in midtown Atlanta. We have no further information regarding Mr. Beber,” Dynamo Spokesperson Mike Cotter said.

CBS46 also found a Dynamo weekly swim letter from 2010 where they congratulated Beber for making the, ‘Georgia Age Group Coach of the Year.’

The swimmer we spoke to said she wishes she told an adult about her interactions with Beber.

Along with his time in Chamblee at the swim club years ago, CBS46 also found public records showing Jon Beber is currently listed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Joy Cafe restaurants in Buckhead and Midtown.

Records show its a business he started with his wife, Joy.

He is set to be extradited to Colorado soon.

