Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to Atlanta July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back to Atlanta. The truck celebrating one of the world’s most popular characters will appear at the Perimeter Mall July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patrons will find edible treats such as cookies and limited edition merch such as mugs, totes and T-shirts.

The truck will be found near the Urban Outfitters in the Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The truck is cashless and only accepts credit and debit cards.

