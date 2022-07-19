Advertisement

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to Atlanta July 23

The truck is coming to the Perimeter Mall
A picture of Hello Kitty Signature Macarons
The Hello Kitty Cafe Food Truck will hit the Perimeter Mall July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.(Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back to Atlanta. The truck celebrating one of the world’s most popular characters will appear at the Perimeter Mall July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patrons will find edible treats such as cookies and limited edition merch such as mugs, totes and T-shirts.

The truck will be found near the Urban Outfitters in the Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The truck is cashless and only accepts credit and debit cards.

