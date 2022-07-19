Man wanted for murder in Roswell killed by Colorado police

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 27-year-old man wanted for murder in Roswell was shot and killed by police in Aurora, Colorado, during a standoff overnight.

Aurora Police say they went to a residence on North Oswego Street in an attempt to locate the murder suspect. Once officers confirmed that the suspect was in the residence, SWAT responded to the scene. Other people inside the home were able to exit but the suspect refused to leave.

The Aurora Police Department then requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and deputies responded to the scene.

At 9:45 p.m., officers heard multiple gunshots from inside the home. At that time, officers did not return fire. At around 2:18 a.m., the suspect exited the home, reportedly armed with a rifle.

Shots were fired by one Aurora Police officer and one Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the police department. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, the Aurora Police Department has not officially confirmed the identification of the murder suspect who was killed.

27-year-old Fabien Perry is currently wanted by the Roswell Police Department for the death of his 23-year-old girlfriend Johana Cabrales-Hernandez and a reliable source has confirmed to CBS46 that it was Perry who was killed in Colorado.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man wanted in connection to murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend in Roswell

Roswell Police say they were notified by Cabrales-Hernandez’s family that her two children had been dropped off unexpectedly at a family member’s home by an unidentified person. Her family rushed to her home where she was found dead.

Perry is also the man who allegedly punched a woman during a road rage incident in Alpharetta last year, according to police.

A press conference about the shooting is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. ET by the Aurora Police Department. Check back here for a live stream at that time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.