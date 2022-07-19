Advertisement

Neighbors in Fayetteville ordered to shelter in place during active situation

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fayetteville Police Department is requesting that all residents in the area of the Woodbyne Subdivision shelter in place at the moment.  

There is an active situation in the area.  Several responders are on scene.

Police say you notice any suspicious activity in the area, please contact 911 to report it.  Do not attempt to approach responders in the area.

