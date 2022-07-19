Non-profit gives Georgia miracle child a wheelchair accessible bathroom, for free

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pitching in to help a miraculous girl from Suwanee! Doctors told Brylee’s father his little girl wasn’t supposed to live past her toddler years because of a rare disease. She just turned 10 years old!

It is just a simple bathroom makeover, right?

”Right now we are in Brylee’s bathroom. We have destroyed it,” said Sunshine on a Ranney Day Executive Director, Joe Lane.

Wrong.

”I have got to make sure I can get her in there, get her comfortable so I can give her a bath. At the same time, she has a trach so doing her hair, I have to make sure her head is back so she doesn’t get water in her trach,” said Jeffrey Alan Bradford, 10 year old Brylee’s Dad.

For this family, every tile positioned, every pipe moved, is a step closer to a life changing new beginning. One that brings their daughter Brylee, a little more normalcy as she continues to grow.

”She was born with a rare muscle disease...they diagnosed her with Nemaline Myopathy. She couldn’t move much, couldn’t talk. They said kids with this can only move their eyelids, nothing else,” said Bradford.

The doctor told Brylee’s dad that people born with this disease live about 18 months.

Brylee just turned 10 years old.

“So, birthdays are a big deal around here?” said CBS46 reporter, Sawyer Buccy.

“Oh yeah! One year was Frozen. This year, she loves the 80s so we did an 80s party. So if you see a picture of John Stamos, that was her choice,” said Bradford.

She is sassy and loves to talk!

”She loves animals. She wants to be a vet,” said Bradford.

She is being raised by her dad and his partner, Hailey.

”When I met you, I knew I was going to get a two for one,” said Jeffrey’s Partner of 4 years, Hailey Denson.

Childhood might look a little bit different for Brylee but the goal for Jefferey and Hailey is to provide as much normalcy as possible.

”She wants to go out. She wants to do stuff. She wants to be treated like everybody else,” said Bradford.

That is why this new bathroom is such a big deal.

The non-profit, Sunshine on a Ranney Day is renovating this space for free. They do this for families who have children with special needs.

”We are putting in a zero curb shower so she can roll her wheelchair in...We put a wheelchair accessible vanity on this side,” said Lane, “We change the lives of our kids and families by by renovating bedrooms, bathrooms and therapy rooms for kids with special needs and the most important part is it is no cost to the family.”

Brylee will be able to wheel into the shower, roll up to the counter to brush her hair and teeth. Allowing the caretakers of this little miracle child, a miracle of her own.

“I think it is just letting people know, there are still good people out there, that want to help,” said Bradford.

