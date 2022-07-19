Police searching for missing 83-year-old Columbus woman with dementia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Columbus police is now asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old woman.

According to police, Thelma Hunter was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday on the 3000 block of Waddell Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

Hunter has been diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Hunter is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a shirt of unknown color and black and gold pants.

Hunter may be traveling in a black 2001 Lexus LS430 or on foot, police said.

If you have any information that could help, find Hunter, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

