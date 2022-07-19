Advertisement

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience heads to Atlanta

Netflix experience is headed to Pullman Yards
A Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is headed to Atlanta.
A Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is headed to Atlanta.(FEDERICO IMPERIALE | Federico Imperiale)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fans of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton will have the chance to immerse themselves into the show this summer at Pullman Yards. The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience will occupy the space until mid-September and allow fans to visit a Regency-era painting studio, Madame Delacroix’s modiste and the Queen. The entire experience should take 90 minutes.

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is a 16-and-up event and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $68 per person and can be purchased here. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays.

