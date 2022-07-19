Special thanks to suspect: New Gwinnett Police K9 makes first apprehension

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the newest members of the Gwinnett Police Department is already making an impact.

A police spokesperson said their newest four-legged K-9 officer Sika helped assist in her first arrest Monday night.

Police said 22-year-old Nicholas Shaun Rohrer was arrested after he led Barrow County deputies on a chase for hours.

According to police, Rohrer entered Gwinnett County and caused a hit and run with severe injuries on State Road 316 and Drowning Creek.

Police said Rohrer then drove the car down Drowning Creek to Whitely Road, where it became disabled because of the previous crash.

State Road 316 was shut down for more than 3 hours, according to police.

Three people in the car left the scene, with two passengers being located by an aviation unit.

Police said after a 1.6-mile track Sika was able to locate Rohrer hiding in an old chicken coop.

Rohrer is being charged with a hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to obey a stop sign, and driving without a valid license.

