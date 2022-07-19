Two concerts to conclude Callaway summer concert series

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Callaway Resort & Gardens July Concert & Fireworks will conclude with concerts July 23 and July 30.

Former Lonestar lead singer Richie McDonald will take the stage July 23 and country and gospel multi-instrumentalist Chris Golden will play July 30. A fireworks display will happen over Robin Lake Beach after each show.

Tickets can be purchased at callawaygardens.com and are included with general admission.

