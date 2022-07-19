Advertisement

Two concerts to conclude Callaway summer concert series

The concerts will be accompanied by fireworks
CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Callaway Resort & Gardens July Concert & Fireworks will conclude with concerts July 23 and July 30.

Former Lonestar lead singer Richie McDonald will take the stage July 23 and country and gospel multi-instrumentalist Chris Golden will play July 30. A fireworks display will happen over Robin Lake Beach after each show.

Tickets can be purchased at callawaygardens.com and are included with general admission.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rudy Guiliani
NY Supreme Court orders Rudy Guiliani to testify in Fulton County
Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley to give away 100 jobs in Atlanta
Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby and business owner to give away 100 jobs
July 20 is National Hot Dog Day!
July 20 is National Hot Dog Day!
How to make plant based laundry soap
Man wanted in connection to Douglas County burglary
Man wanted in connection to a burglary at Douglas County car dealership