Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead to hold ‘Barking Brunch’ July 24

Be sure to bring your pups!
The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will hold a “Barking Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will hold a “Barking Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24. The event is catered to patrons’ canine companions. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Atlanta Humane Society.

The event will have several special menu items for dogs and charcuterie boards curated by Barkuterie Boards. Humans can have brunch favorites from Brassica, the hotel’s restaurant, and a champagne and mimosa bar. King of Pops will also provide popsicles and pup cups.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead has a history of catering to canines. The hotel offers a dog-focused Pawfect Stay package, which includes a leash, dog meals and a map of dog-friendly parks around Atlanta.

Tickets to the event are $95 per person and can be purchased here.

