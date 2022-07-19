What to know about certain flea and tick products for pets

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Certain flea and tick medicines are starting conversations among some pet owners.

Online posts shared in metro Atlanta claim some of the products cause dogs to start having seizures.

According to experts like Dr. Ric Berlinski at Noah’s Ark Animal Clinic of Colerain, the concerns are valid for some dogs.

“If your dog has a history of neurological seizures and everything, those drugs can lower the seizure threshold,” he said. “Which means your dog is more prone to having those types of seizures if you use those medications with your dogs.”

According to the FDA, certain flea and tick products in the isoxazoline class could put your pet at an increased risk for a seizure.

Those products include Simparica Trio, Nexgard, among others.

But the FDA does consider the products safe and effective for dogs and cats.

“Those drugs are extensively tested by the companies before they ever hit the market,” Dr. Berlinski said. “Those warnings have been on those drugs since they’ve been on the market.”

The FDA says warning signs of adverse events for your pet include experiencing muscle tremors, clumsiness, or seizures.

