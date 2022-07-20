Advertisement

10 Fort Gordon soldiers injured in lightning strike

Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten soldiers at Fort Gordon were injured in a lightning strike Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m., according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of injuries sustained is currently unknown.

