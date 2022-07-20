3 DeKalb County daycare workers arrested amid allegations of child abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three workers have been arrested in connection to a child abuse investigation at a Stone Mountain daycare.

Police and state officials launched the investigation into allegations against the Appletree Learning Center and Academy after a parent came forward with claims that staff members were inappropriately disciplining toddlers.

According to a report obtained by CBS46, a mother reported picking up her 3-year-old son from the daycare and noticing bruises on his face. That’s when she says her child told her a teacher had hit him.

The report went on to say that Appletree Learning Center and Academy denied any wrongdoing and conducted its own investigation which found nothing to support the allegations.

DeKalb Police wrote on their Facebook page that the department is investigating a “child abuse incident” and are asking any parents who feel their child may be a victim to come forward.

