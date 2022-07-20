Advertisement

Braves to host Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians July 23

Braves to hold pre-game ceremony prior to clash with Angels
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves will hold their annual Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night at Truist Park July 23. The EBCI will hold several demonstrations and performances around the park prior to the game. These include a performance by the Raven Rock Dancers on the Plaza Green and an on-field presentation featuring tribal royalty. Tribal representatives will also throw out the first pitch.

The Third Base Gate will host EBCI vendors selling handmade goods and “Where She Walked,” an art exhibit focusing on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The pre-game events will begin at 5 p.m. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

