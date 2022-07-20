Clayton County school superintendent lays out security plan for upcoming school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, fresh on the minds of many parents, the upcoming return to the classroom puts school safety at a top priority.

In Clayton County Public Schools, Georgia’s fifth largest school district, clear backpacks will be a new requirement when school starts Aug. 3. In a virtual news conference Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley told reporters that’s not the only change students will notice, in part, because of an increased number of students being caught with guns at school during the last school year.

“We are in the process of hiring additional SROs [school resource officers] for our secondary schools and campus supervisors who will help us man the new body scanners that we will have at all secondary schools,” said Beasley.

Cobb County’s school board recently approved a plan that allows certain employees -- other than teachers -- who have specific training and have passed a background check to carry guns in school as a last resort. CBS46 asked if Clayton County would consider such a policy.

“I don’t think that the solution to the violence that we’re seeing with the proliferation of guns is more guns in the schools,” Beasley said, “and so that is not something that we are discussing or entertaining at this time.”

In line with Georgia’s new law prohibiting school districts from requiring masks, students will be allowed to go mask-free this school year.

“We are encouraging mask wearing,” said Dr. Beasley, “and we’ll continue to do that.”

The district continues to encourage families to be vigilant and keep their kids home if they’re sick.

