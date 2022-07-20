Delays expected after crash shuts down road in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County police have blocked traffic at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Fairground due to a car crash.

CBS46 flew over the scene and captured video of a car with heavy damage to the front end of it.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Lanes in both directions are closed and drivers should expect delays for 2 hours, according to police.

