Delays expected after crash shuts down road in Cobb County

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County police have blocked traffic at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Fairground due to a car crash.

CBS46 flew over the scene and captured video of a car with heavy damage to the front end of it.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Lanes in both directions are closed and drivers should expect delays for 2 hours, according to police.

CBS46 will update this story as more details are released to us.

