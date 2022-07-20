Advertisement

Dispute at party leads to double shooting in DeKalb County

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are investigating after an apparent fight outside of a Stonecrest apartment complex lead to a deadly double shooting.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Meadowood Drive at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday. On scene, they found a man shot to death and another man critically injured.

Investigators say it appears the shooting broke out following a dispute in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

This is a developing story.

