Dozens attend Johns Creek active shooter training for both adults and kids

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of thousands of students in Georgia are getting ready to return to school soon. For many kids in the United States, a school shooting will be a part of their reality.

Parents and their kids participated in a training course that teaches them how to defend themselves when a gunman starts shooting. 12-year-old Alisa Nikonova attended the course Tuesday evening at the Johns Creek Police Headquarters.

“I just want to be prepared if anything happens in real life,” said Nikonova. “Anything can happen no matter how good the school is. Honestly, any people can break in.”

More than 70 people attended the class. The course outlines what an average citizen can do in the event of an active shooter and what they can do before the police get there to help them.

“Avoid, get out, that’s the first thing. No matter what’s going on if you can get out, I want you to get out. Get out of the area. If you can’t get out, I don’t want you to hide and I don’t want you to play dead. I want you to deny access to the room,” said Lt. Deb Kalish, Johns Creek Police Department.

If you can’t keep the bad guy out, Lt. Kalish says next you need to defend yourself. For students in a classroom, that could be using a pen to fend off the gunman.

“You’re going to be more scared than you’ve ever been in your life. You have to switch that emotion. Shift it to anger,” said Lt. Kalish.

The course also gave insight into how you as the victim will feel physically when under attack. For example, your blood pressure will spike dramatically.

Carter Robinson of Peachtree Corners says he attended the event because he wanted to be better prepared just in case.

“Maybe part of the problem most of us have, we don’t expect it. Look at the parade recently. We expect to be having a good time,” said Robinson.

The 90-minute course, which is aimed at helping to give everyday citizens a fighting chance, is called ALERRT. It’s given in cities all over the country to both community members and police officers.

