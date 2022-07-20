Falcons sign rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Falcons signed third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder.

The 3rd round pick from the University of Cincinnati agreed to his rookie deal which is 4 years and just over $5.3 million dollars.

Ridder gets a signing bonus of just over $1 million.

The Falcons traded long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason to the Indianapolis Colts and signed Marcus Mariota to replace Ryan.

Ridder who scouts say has a slow release, could see playing time as a rookie as the Falcons start a major rebuild.

Ridder was a 4-year starter at Cincinnati and threw for over 3,300 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 8 interceptions.

Falcons rookies reported to Flowery Branch Tuesday.

