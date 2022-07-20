Advertisement

Falcons sign rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Fred Kalil
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Falcons signed third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder.

The 3rd round pick from the University of Cincinnati agreed to his rookie deal which is 4 years and just over $5.3 million dollars.

Ridder gets a signing bonus of just over $1 million.

The Falcons traded long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason to the Indianapolis Colts and signed Marcus Mariota to replace Ryan.

Ridder who scouts say has a slow release, could see playing time as a rookie as the Falcons start a major rebuild.

Ridder was a 4-year starter at Cincinnati and threw for over 3,300 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 8 interceptions.

Falcons rookies reported to Flowery Branch Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

football
Falcons rookies reported to training camp Tuesday
Online Betting Guide ranked the 10 happiest fan bases across the nation by analyzing each...
Fans of Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United among nation’s happiest
Online Betting Guide ranked the 10 happiest fan bases across the nation by analyzing each...
Who are the happiest fans in the nation?
Falcons defensive backs camp held Saturday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday