Falcons sign rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Falcons signed third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder.
The 3rd round pick from the University of Cincinnati agreed to his rookie deal which is 4 years and just over $5.3 million dollars.
Ridder gets a signing bonus of just over $1 million.
The Falcons traded long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason to the Indianapolis Colts and signed Marcus Mariota to replace Ryan.
Ridder who scouts say has a slow release, could see playing time as a rookie as the Falcons start a major rebuild.
Ridder was a 4-year starter at Cincinnati and threw for over 3,300 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 8 interceptions.
Falcons rookies reported to Flowery Branch Tuesday.
