FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon; More storms Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another hot and humid day in metro Atlanta with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Wednesday’s forecast

High - 91°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 40%

Scattered rain today

After a few storms early Wednesday morning, your commute looks mostly dry, outside of a passing shower. Similar to Tuesday, scattered storms are expected to develop in metro Atlanta this afternoon and evening through sunset.

Slight risk of severe storms Thursday

There’s a higher chance of rain on Thursday -- which is a First Alert -- with stronger storms potentially developing south of I-20 during the afternoon. Metro Atlanta is currently under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday with isolated, damaging winds possible.

Hot, dry weekend

High pressure will build into north Georgia this weekend, which will lead to dry weather and hotter temperatures in the mid-90′s.

