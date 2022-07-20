Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby and business owner to give away 100 jobs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby announced he will work with prominent business owner Lemont Bradley to give out 100 jobs to people under the age of 21 throughout Atlanta.

Officials told CBS46 News Bradley and Lil Baby have been friends for several years and wanted to collaborate on an impactful project in the metro Atlanta area.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” said both Lil Baby and Bradley. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

Bradley owns a celebrity-famed car wash and eatery called Auto Spa Bistro, Eco Car Spa and Clutch Restaurant.

Clutch Restaurant, which opened during the second week of July, is looking to hire bartenders, bar backs, waiters, line cooks, dishwashers and promoters for themed nights every day of the week. Bradley is also looking to hire car washers, car tinters and more for the car wash.

Both Lil Baby and Bradley said they also plan to open a lawn care business during fall 2022.

“We are so excited about this initiative,” says both Lil Baby and Bradley. “Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

Lil Baby is best known for hits We Paid, Yes Indeed featuring Drake, Forever featuring Lil Wayne, Every Chance I Get, The Bigger Picture and more. In early 2022, Lil Baby won a Grammy award for the best melodic performance for the song Hurricane featuring Kanye West and The Weekend.

To apply for any open positions, please call or message the hiring company through Instagram: Here is the contact information for each hiring business:

The Clutch:

Auto Spa Bistro:

Eco Car Spa:

Clutch Restaurant:

