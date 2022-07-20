Gwinnett County Police Department’s newest K-9 already successful at tracking suspects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -After a difficult summer for Gwinnett County PD’s K-9 unit, they had a reason to celebrate today with a new addition to the team.

“It is our floppy eared antithesis to the normal police dog that people think of,” said Sgt. Brandon Townley, Sika’s partner.

But Sika is a new crucial tool to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

“Sika is the first county tracking only dog in the history of our canine program, which is about 30 or 40 years old,” said Sgt. Townley.

Sika is an expert at finding and tracking specific people by their scent.

“I hold a leash but it is our unit that puts in the work,” says Townley.

The county’s K-9 unit has already tracked 80 people this last year. And during the three weeks that she’s been on the team, Sika has helped track two people. And that job is not without its risks.

“Dogs are faced with some adverse circumstances. They are out in front of us it is a risk that is there and we understand it,” said Townley.

A year and a half ago, the unit had a canine get shot and killed. Just last month, K-9 Kai was shot while tracking a suspect. Kai ended up losing his leg.

“There’s time that are easier than others but him still being here is great,” said Corporal Carlyle, Kai’s handler. “He acts like nothings changed. He runs around, he wants to play,”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.