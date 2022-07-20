Advertisement

Halcyon’s Got Talent scheduled for July 28

Alpharetta’s mixed-use village will hold its annual talent show
A Halcyon's Got Talent contestant performs at a callback.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halycon’s Got Talent, the mixed-use village’s annual talent show, is scheduled for July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The talent show features performers aged 10 to 18 and is held in conjunction with Galaxy Music & Arts Studio of Alpharetta.

Attendance is free and guests can sample food from Halcyon’s variety of restaurants.

