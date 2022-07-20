Halcyon’s Got Talent scheduled for July 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halycon’s Got Talent, the mixed-use village’s annual talent show, is scheduled for July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The talent show features performers aged 10 to 18 and is held in conjunction with Galaxy Music & Arts Studio of Alpharetta.

Attendance is free and guests can sample food from Halcyon’s variety of restaurants.

