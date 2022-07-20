Housing advocates urge caution with prosecuting landlords

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - During the beginning of July, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her office will go after negligent landlords who are failing to maintain their properties or turning a blind eye to criminal activity.

Now, the Housing Justice League has said that prosecuting landlords may actually end up hurting tenants if it’s not approached cautiously.

The organization believes while it may be well-intentioned to remove landlords, this may turn out to be a bigger problem for tenants.

“I do believe it’s the right step, but we need to have a better approach on how we want to tackle this,” said Alison Johnson, Executive Director of the Housing Justice League.

Johnson says if more landlords are criminalized, tenants will be forced out of their homes and into what is increasingly becoming an unaffordable housing market.

“We don’t want to scare our landlords off, we want to be partners and to make sure our tenants are safe,” said Johnson.

The main concern is that others will capitalize on landlords who have to give up their properties.

“We know there are lots of predators that are out here that are ready to swoop up these properties, and that could run the risk of more evictions and displacements in the city,” said Johnson.

Johnson hopes there is a thorough process where landlords can show in good faith they’ll fix any issues before they’re cited, charged, or removed.

