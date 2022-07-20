Advertisement

Man accused of tying up, killing woman taken into custody in Clayton County

Kevin Nicholas Barge
Kevin Nicholas Barge(CBS46/WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of kidnapping and fatally shooting a woman in a Clayton County apartment is now behind bars, authorities confirm.

Clayton County police named Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44, a suspect in a July 5 homicide investigation after officers found a woman tied up in her bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the woman’s hands and feet were tied together. At the scene, officers found a second victim they say managed to escape, run to a neighbor’s home and call for help. The woman was rushed to the hospital, but died from her injuries over a week later.

On Tuesday, Clayton County police announced they had issued several warrants for Barge’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the incident. He was located just before midnight and booked into the Clayton County jail where he now faces several charges including Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Rape, Rob, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Kidnapping, Theft by Taking, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Felony.

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone have any information, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

