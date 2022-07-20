Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to a burglary at Douglas County car dealership

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities in Douglas County are seeking help in locating and arresting a man wanted in connection to a burglary at the Redline Auto Dealership located on Fairburn Road in Douglasville on July 15.

A surveillance photo shows the man breaking into the business. Officials say he cut his arm after he allegedly broke a window to enter the dealership. The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

If you have any information about this person or incident, please contact investigator T.F. Smith at 678-486-1294 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-942-2121.

