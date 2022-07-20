Advertisement

Metro Atlanta shelters waive adoption fees, amid overcrowding struggle

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lifeline Animal Project is hosting free pet adoptions from July 22 to 24, to help with overcrowding at shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

According to a news release during the month of June, a total of 1,100 animals entered the shelters in both counties.  Only 425 were adopted.

All animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Families can view available pets and arrange for a meet and greet online at LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt/ or at any of the three shelter locations: Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Chamblee; and the Lifeline Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.

