NY Supreme Court orders Rudy Guiliani to testify in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man once known as “America’s mayor” has been ordered to testify in a Fulton County probe into whether former President Donald Trump and other officials illegally interfered in the 2020 general election.

On Wednesday, the New York Supreme Court ordered Rudy Guiliani to testify in Fulton County. DA Fani Willis had subpoenaed Guiliani, the former U.S. associate attorney general and former U.S. Attorney who also served as Trump’s lawyer as he sought to overturn the 2020 election’s results.

Guiliani has been ordered to testify on Tuesday, August 9.

Guiliani, who was mayor of New York City when the 9/11 terrorist attacks struck his city, lost his law license in New York and Washington, D.C., as a result of his support of Trump’s claims about rigged voting machines, polling place fraud, and an international communist conspiracy.

Willis is leading a Fulton County grand jury investigation about an alleged plot involving 16 Republicans who served as fake electors.

According to the Associated Press, all 16 signed a certificate declaring then-President Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.

Eleven of them filed a motion Tuesday to quash their subpoenas, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive.”

Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request. In court filings earlier this month, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

A lawyer for Willis’s office said in a court filing Tuesday that each of the 16 people who signed the false elector certificate has received a letter saying they are targets of the investigation and that their testimony before the special grand jury is required.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has also been ordered to testify in front of the grand jury.

Graham is set to testify about two phone calls he made in November 2020 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During those phone calls, Graham reportedly asked Raffensperger to reexamine “certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Graham said previously that he would fight a subpoena and he still has the ability to do so if he so chooses.

Graham’s attorneys said the probe by Willis, a Democrat, is politically motivated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

