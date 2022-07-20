Police say Inman Park homeowner was robbed at gunpoint, suspect still at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police need your help finding a man caught on camera lurking in a home in the city’s historic Inman Park neighborhood. He’s accused of robbing a homeowner at gunpoint.

The crime happened Monday afternoon. Police say the suspect, armed with a gun, broke into a home along Edgewood Avenue. Moments later the homeowner arrived, interrupting the crime.

“Typically, when we have a burglary, the burglar will take off when the homeowner is present,” said Lt. Ryan Stephens, Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the suspect didn’t run off right away. Instead, they say he pointed his gun at the homeowner.

“In this case he decided he wanted to escalate the crime. Based on the pattern I’m seeing I don’t think he’s strictly a burglar. He’s elevating his violence and we want people to be vigilant,” said Lt. Stephens.

The Edgewood house is a tourist destination. It’s the former home of the Woodruff family, one of the founders of Coca-Cola. Movies including Jumanji and Bad Boys were also filmed in the home.

“Devastating. I think any home that’s going to be burglarized, it hurts, but when it’s a piece of what Atlanta is, it digs a little bit deeper than usual,” said Mira Dunn, a tour guide with ATL Cruzers.

Police don’t believe the home was targeted.

A local home security expert says there are ways to protect your property. Installing cameras, motion detection lights, and alarms help, but common sense comes into play too.

“Doors need to be genuinely locked when the intent is for them to be locked,” said Duke Smith of Rottweiler Systems. “If you have something broke, fix.”

Police say the Edgewood robbery suspect is likely responsible for breaking into other homes in the area. In those cases, they say he was also carrying a gun.

“We’re hopeful that this is a small incident, and it doesn’t carry on because everyone here kind of knows each other,” said Dunn.

Atlanta Police are offering a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information on his identity can call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. The tip line is 404-577-TIPS (8477). Police say callers do not have to give their name.

Police say the homeowner wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.