Scholarship to be offered to 3 Savannah College of Art and Design students

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new scholarship will be offered to three talented students that are pursuing a minor in sneaker design at the Savannah College of Art and Design beginning in the upcoming fall 2022 semester, officials announced.

The scholarship will help propel graduates to the top of the thriving sneaker industry. It was funded by the WISH foundation and entrepreneur and philanthropist Lauren Amos, according to officials.

Officials say the sneaker design minor “exemplifies SCAD’s elite status as the global leader in art and design education, innovation and creative business leadership. It fortifies the university’s mission to prepare students for professions at the forefront of evolving industries.”

Five courses are included in the program to “develop students’ knowledge and design skills in sketching, rendering, concept development, digital prototyping and branding for luxury and high-performance sneakers,” officials added.

There are more than 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries that are enrolled in SCAD.

For more information about SCAD’s Sneaker Design minor program, please visit www.scad.edu.

