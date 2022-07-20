Advertisement

Smash hit musical Chicago returns to the Fox Theatre

25th-anniversary tour to play Oct. 21-23
Nakiya Peterkin, Mollie Downes and Logan Floyd in the National Tour of CHICAGO. Credit: Jeremy...
Nakiya Peterkin, Mollie Downes and Logan Floyd in the National Tour of CHICAGO. Credit: Jeremy Daniel(Jeremy Daniel)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The smash hit musical Chicago is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Broadway by launching a national tour that will land at the Fox Theatre Oct. 21-23.

The cast consists of an all-star lineup from productions past, many of whom won Tonys when the revival first premiered in 1997.

Tickets for the limited engagement will go on sale Aug. 19.

The musical will have an 8 p.m. performance Oct. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances Oct. 22 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances Oct. 23.

Tickets are available at foxtheatre.org/chicago.

