Smash hit musical Chicago returns to the Fox Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The smash hit musical Chicago is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Broadway by launching a national tour that will land at the Fox Theatre Oct. 21-23.

The cast consists of an all-star lineup from productions past, many of whom won Tonys when the revival first premiered in 1997.

Tickets for the limited engagement will go on sale Aug. 19.

The musical will have an 8 p.m. performance Oct. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances Oct. 22 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances Oct. 23.

Tickets are available at foxtheatre.org/chicago.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.