Some parents scramble to find new options after Tucker private school closes

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - With just weeks before the start of the new school year, some parents at a now-shuttered private school in DeKalb County are scrambling to find a new school for their children.

Laura Abbott was excited about sending her kindergartener to Kingfisher Academy in Tucker next month.

“I thought I had everything figured out,” Abbott said. “It was so welcoming, so inviting.”

Abbott opted for the private school instead of public because of the small class sizes and the hands-on, STEM-focused education. Her daughter also was a fan.

“She had gone there for a half-day visit and she had such a great time that she ended up staying a whole day,” Abbott explained.

In an email on Sunday, the school’s director, Debbie Gathmann, informed Abbott’s mother that “a conservative Christian group” bought the building they were leasing, terminated their lease, ultimately forcing the school to close altogether. Gathmann claimed to have tried sending several emails to Abbott to no avail.

“This was going to be the perfect fit and I’m just kind of scrambling, like the rug has been ripped out from under me,” Abbott said.

Kingfisher Academy rented space at First Baptist Church of Tucker for the past seven years. According to the church’s pastor, Andrew McNair, Gathmann knew last July their lease could not be renewed without mutual agreement, and that Kingfisher would have to find a new home once their lease expired on June 30.

McNair explained that no one bought their building and no eviction occurred. Rather, the church chose not to renew the school’s lease because it’s expanding and adding grade levels to its school, which has been around for 50 years.

“Of course, our church is saddened to hear of the inconvenience and hardship placed on families by what seems to be a lack of communication between Kingfisher Academy and the parents of the children who attend,” McNair said.

Abbott feels like school leadership was misleading in their correspondence, adding that she and other parents could have been searching for a school to enroll their children this fall much sooner.

“It’s devastating and disheartening,” she said. “I am, very nervous, and a little bit stressed.”

Gathmann declined to comment on the matter. She did tell CBS46 in an email response that rental properties elsewhere are “too expensive to continue to operate as an affordable private school option.” She added Kingfisher Academy closed on May 25.

