Stacey Abrams, others issue statements following court’s decision on Heartbeat Law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today, Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, released the following statement after the 11th Circuit’s decision to rule in favor of the state’s request to fully implement its ban on abortion:

“In 2019, extremist Brian Kemp made banning abortion and criminalizing people who provide abortion care his top priority. Today, Kemp achieved his goal: to endanger women, strip away our right to choose, and deny our ability to determine what is best for our bodies. In a state where pregnancy is too often fatal, he is proud of denying women the right to make medical decisions for themselves. Doctors and healthcare workers agree that this law will be deadly for women across our state. While the six-week abortion ban has taken over three years to take effect, the impact is clear: women are now second-class citizens in Kemp’s Georgia. In a state that is already first in maternal mortality, sixth highest in infant mortality, and one of twelve states that refuses to expand Medicaid and provide health care to low-income communities, this ruling cements the failures of this administration and devastates the realities of women.

This ruling to allow Kemp’s six-week abortion ban to proceed will affect women across socioeconomic and racial lines. Women facing miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies are also in jeopardy, as we have seen investigations and refusal of care in the wake of these laws in other states. Brian Kemp proves with this action that he is a man who does not care about women or the health and safety of our lives.

I will fight Brian Kemp’s extreme, dangerous, and callous law to give women back our power and the right to decide. I encourage all women to remain engaged. This is a medical decision, and it should never be political. We will fight for our rights and when I’m elected as the next Governor of Georgia, I will lead the fight to repeal this law and put the power back in the hands of women.”

WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr sent the following statement:

“It is the constitutional duty of the Georgia Attorney General to defend the laws of our state. Today, our arguments have prevailed, meaning the Eleventh Circuit has allowed Georgia’s LIFE Act to take effect immediately.”

Ruwa Romman, Democratic Nominee for Georgia State House District 97, issues the following statement on federal court’s ruling on Georgia’s anti-abortion law:

“Everyone deserves access to the healthcare they need. Unfortunately, earlier today, a federal appeals court ruled that Georgia’s anti-abortion bill - which was passed in 2019 by the Georgia legislature and signed by Governor Kemp - should be allowed to take effect. This means that most abortions will no longer be allowed in Georgia once a heartbeat can be detected, which typically occurs six weeks into pregnancy. Most women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks, and this will result in people not receiving the life saving care they need.

This is yet another consequence of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, effectively leaving the issue of bodily autonomy up to the states. Abortion is life-saving healthcare and must be safely available to all who need it.

This draconian law was passed on the state level. We can work to overturn it, but it will require all of us working together. There are State House and State Senate races, including our race, across Georgia that need your support. We need to build political power and local races help us work towards flipping the Georgia State House and State Senate. We can also work to change the political dynamic by electing Leader Stacey Abrams as Governor of Georgia and Senator Jen Jordan as Attorney General of Georgia.

If you are able to please donate to your local abortion fund - https://abortionfunds.org/funds/. For more information about abortion resources, you can visit https://feministcenter.org/.”

RELATED: Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction

Joint statement from the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Georgia, Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Southeast, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

“This is a highly unorthodox action that will immediately push essential abortion care out of reach for patients beyond the earliest stages of pregnancy. Across the state, providers are now being forced to turn away patients who thought they would be able to access abortion, immediately changing the course of their lives and futures. This is horrific. We’ll continue doing everything in our power to fight for abortion access in Georgia in the face of these harmful attacks on people’s ability to control if and when to have a child.”

Georgia NAACP President Griggs issued the following statement:

“As the oldest civil rights organization, we are appalled at the decision of the Federal Court for allowing women’s rights to be threatened in Georgia. There is no middle ground on the issue of women’s rights. This State has chosen to stand against women, and no one will feel the impact of that burden more than Black women.

We are prepared to do everything within our power to protect the reproductive rights of Black women. This moment in history may seem bleak, but I want to encourage every woman, especially Black women, to remember this moment. Hold on to this moment and unleash your anger at the polls. It’s to show this State that your voices and your votes truly do matter. We are prepared to #DoSomething.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.