Transgender Medicaid recipients in Georgia can get gender confirmation surgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Transgender Medicaid recipients in Georgia will now be able to receive gender confirmation surgery. The American Civil Liberties Union settled a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Community Health that claimed the department’s ban on gender confirmation surgery violated the Constitution, the Affordable Care Act and the federal Medicaid Act. The settlement followed court-ordered mediation in the U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia.

Under the settlement, the department agreed to adopt clinical guidelines and provide gender confirmation surgery when it is medically necessary. The department will also pay $350,000 to the plaintiffs and their counsel. The lawsuit was filed in June 2021 on behalf of Delshone Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney. Plaintiff’s attorneys were King and Spalding LLP, the ACLU and the ACLU of Georgia.

Taylor Brown, staff attorney with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, said “this settlement brings the state of Georgia’s Medicaid program in line with the accepted standards of care and the law. The removal of the exclusion of benefits, that are already available for cisgender beneficiaries, for transgender Georgia Medicaid beneficiaries in need of gender-affirming care will save lives.”

Georgia was previously one of nine states that excluded transgender care from Medicaid coverage. The remaining eight are Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

