Two DeKalb County teens accidentally shoot themselves after finding a gun
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say two teenage boys found a gun and accidentally shot themselves in DeKalb County Tuesday night.
Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 3800 block of Waldrop Hills Drive in Decatur around 11 p.m.
Officers located a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and to the leg respectively. They were both rushed to an area hospital.
This was the third shooting in DeKalb County Tuesday evening.
Investigators say one man was killed and another was critically injured after following a dispute in the parking lot of a Stonecrest apartment complex.
