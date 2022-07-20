Advertisement

Two DeKalb County teens accidentally shoot themselves after finding a gun

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say two teenage boys found a gun and accidentally shot themselves in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 3800 block of Waldrop Hills Drive in Decatur around 11 p.m.

Officers located a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and to the leg respectively. They were both rushed to an area hospital.

This was the third shooting in DeKalb County Tuesday evening.

Investigators say one man was killed and another was critically injured after following a dispute in the parking lot of a Stonecrest apartment complex.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rudy Guiliani
NY Supreme Court orders Rudy Guiliani to testify in Fulton County
Crash shuts down road in Cobb County
Delays expected after crash shuts down road in Cobb County
Dr. Morcease Beasley, Superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools
Clayton County school superintendent lays out security plan for upcoming school year
Crash shuts down road in Cobb County