‘Hungry’ UGA football team prepares for title defense ahead of 2022 season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the number of days until the defending NCAA Champion Georgia Bulldogs kick off their title defense ticking, the University of Georgia looked ahead and hope they will be able to ‘run it back’ in the 2022 season and change some of the narratives he’s heard.

An SEC (Southeastern Conference) team has won each of the past three national championships, including LSU in 2020 and the University of Alabama winning in 2019.

That accomplishment has kept head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs ‘hungry’ ahead of the upcoming season.

“I think the narrative out there is our kids are going to be complacent or think about the championship,” Smart said. “The problem is, 70-80% of our guys did not play a role or major role in that game or those games. Those guys are hungry and that’s the narrative I want to take to people who ask what is it like to be the hunted. We’re not the hunted, we’re the ones doing the hunting.”

Junior UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett will have the luxury of playing with his younger brother, Luke in the fall 2022 semester.

While Luke Bennett is a walk-on player, there is a chance we will potentially see a Bennett to Bennett connection building in the near future.

The Bulldogs will face Oregon in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

